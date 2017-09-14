Russian smugglers are scurrying to the aid of North Korea with shipments of petroleum and other vital supplies that could help that country weather harsh new economic sanctions, U.S. officials say in an assessment that casts further doubt on whether financial measures alone can force dictator Kim Jong Un to abandon his nuclear weapons program.
Russian smugglers supply North Korea as it faces harsh sanctions - Chicago Tribune
Seeded on Thu Sep 14, 2017 4:17 PM
