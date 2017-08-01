Say what you will about Congress's failure to repeal Obamacare -- and there was a lot to be said about its reckless efforts -- at least the process acknowledged one basic fact of America's constitutional system: If Congress doesn't like a law, it can change it. If the president does not like a law, he cannot be allowed to sabotage it.
Stop Sabotaging Obamacare, Mr. President - Bloomberg
Seeded on Tue Aug 1, 2017 6:04 PM
