Donald Trump Bleeds GOP Support as Robert Mueller Appointed | Time.com

For months, Republicans on Capitol Hill have stood by President Donald Trump despite damaging revelations surrounding the Russia investigation. There was an incendiary dossier, the firing of a top adviser, and this week, reports that Trump asked FBI Director James Comey to end the investigation into his associate Michael Flynn. Then, on Wednesday evening, the Justice Department announced it was appointing a special counsel to investigate possible ties between Trump associates and Russia. Two questions have loomed over the latest reports: Will Republicans turn against Trump? And if so, when?