Baby boomers delaying retirement: It's a myth, because retirement is inevitable, and bleaker than ever.

The ability or option to work or not work for many in their mid 50's up until their 60's is becoming "slim to none." Health conditions become a concern for many. Age discrimination in a competitive workforce is a reality. And many are not financially prepared to retire. Vanishing pensions and underfunded 401k's are a big part of the problem along with higher personal debt. Those that can work as long as possible out of financial necessity. This is the reality of aging for many in the 21st Century.