Newsvine

blindsided-1194485

About Articles: 4 Seeds: 82 Comments: 11308 Since: Jul 2009

Donald and Melania Trump to Skip Kennedy Center Honors - The New York Times

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by blindsided-1194485 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe New York Times
Seeded on Sat Aug 19, 2017 12:21 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

WASHINGTON — The White House announced early Saturday that President Trump and the first lady, Melania Trump, would not participate in this year’s Kennedy Center Honors, “to allow the honorees to celebrate without any political distraction.”

 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor